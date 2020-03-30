Schlumberger Ltd Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.03%

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.11 to a high of $13.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.74 on volume of 8.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schlumberger Ltd on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.31. Since that call, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have fallen 63.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have traded between a low of $11.87 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $13.48, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.54% lower and 8.38% lower over the past week, respectively.