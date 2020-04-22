Schlumberger Ltd Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.02%

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.94 to a high of $16.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.74 on volume of 10.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have traded between a low of $11.87 and a high of $46.18 and are now at $15.23, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

