Schlumberger Ltd Falls 2.08% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.69 to a high of $40.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.93 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have traded between a low of $30.65 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $39.67, which is 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

