Scansource Inc has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Technology Distributors Industry (SCSC, TECD, AXE, ARW, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Scansource Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.7%. Tech Data Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 40.0%. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 27.2%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.5%, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 16.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Scansource Inc on March 24th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Scansource Inc have risen 18.3%. We continue to monitor Scansource Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.