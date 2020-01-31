Scansource Inc is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (SCSC, AXE, SYX, CDW, PLUS)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest sales growth.
Scansource Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 79.0%. Following is Anixter Intl Inc with a sales growth of 399.6%. Systemax Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 812.6%.
Cdw Corp/De follows with a sales growth of 865.1%, and Eplus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,039.6%.
