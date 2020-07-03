Scana Corp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (SCG, SRE, AVA, D, VVC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Scana Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 197.8%. Following is Sempra Energy with a EBITDA growth of 44.0%. Avista Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 29.0%.

Dominion Energy follows with a EBITDA growth of 21.4%, and Vectren Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 19.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vectren Corp on February 26th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Vectren Corp have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor Vectren Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.