Scana Corp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (SCG, SRE, AVA, D, VVC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Scana Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 197.8%. Sempra Energy is next with a EBITDA growth of 44.0%. Avista Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 29.0%.

Dominion Energy follows with a EBITDA growth of 21.4%, and Vectren Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 19.9%.

