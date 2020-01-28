Scana Corp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Highest Beta (SCG, CNP, PEG, BKH, MDU)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Scana Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Centerpoint Ener with a a beta of 0.7. Pub Serv Enterp ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.7.

Black Hills Corp follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Mdu Res Group rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.6.

