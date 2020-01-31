Sba Comm Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SBAC , GLPI , CCI , PSA , CUBE )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.75%; Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.45%; and Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.44%.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) follows with a gain of 0.91% and Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

