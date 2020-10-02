MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Sba Comm Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SBAC , PSA , CUBE , AMT , EXR )

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:31am
By David Diaz

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.90%; Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) ranks second with a gain of 0.54%; and Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.41%.

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) follows with a gain of 0.40% and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.17%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sba Comm Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: relative performance sba comm corp public storage cubesmart american tower c extra space stor

Ticker(s): SBAC PSA CUBE AMT EXR

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.