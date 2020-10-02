Sba Comm Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SBAC , PSA , CUBE , AMT , EXR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.90%; Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) ranks second with a gain of 0.54%; and Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.41%.

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) follows with a gain of 0.40% and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.17%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sba Comm Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.