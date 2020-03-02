Sapiens Intl Falls 3.46% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Sapiens Intl (NASDAQ:SPNS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.01 to a high of $24.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.67 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sapiens Intl on September 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Sapiens Intl have risen 34.3%. We continue to monitor SPNS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Sapiens Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.86 and a 52-week low of $11.76 and are now trading 109% above that low price at $24.55 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.