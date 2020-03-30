Santander Consum has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Consumer Finance Industry (SC, ALLY, SYF, GDOT, ENVA)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Santander Consum ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Ally Financial I is next with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Synchrony Financ ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

Green Dot Corp-A follows with a an RPE of $827,000, and Enova Internatio rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $817,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Santander Consum. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Santander Consum in search of a potential trend change.