Santander Consum has the Best Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry (SC , SYF , NAVI , ALLY , DFS )

We looked at the Consumer Finance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.80%; Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF ) ranks second with a gain of 0.71%; and Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.68%.

Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) follows with a gain of 0.33% and Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.21%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Navient Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Navient Corp have risen 16.2%. We continue to monitor Navient Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.