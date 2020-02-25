Sanmina Corp is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (SANM, JBL, KE, TTMI, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sanmina Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.31. Following is Jabil Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.31. Kimball Electron ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.39.

Ttm Technologies follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.49, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53.

