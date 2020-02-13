MySmarTrend
Sangamo Therapeu Falls 3.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 1:02pm
By David Diaz

Sangamo Therapeu (NASDAQ:SGMO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.45 to a high of $7.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.49 on volume of 380,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sangamo Therapeu and will alert subscribers who have SGMO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Sangamo Therapeu has traded in a range of $6.95 to $13.91 and is now at $7.45, 7% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

