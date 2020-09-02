Sanderson Farms has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SAFM, PPC, K, KHC, HSY)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Sanderson Farms ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -24.8%. Following is Pilgrim'S Pride with a EBITDA growth of -0.5%. Kellogg Co ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 4.4%.

Kraft Heinz Co/T follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.6%, and Hershey Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 6.0%.

