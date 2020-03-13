San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (SJT, PER, PBT, NRT, EPM)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.40. SandRidge Permian Trust is next with a sales per share of $0.50. Permian Basin Royalty Trust ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $0.52.

North European Oil Royalty Trust follows with a sales per share of $0.86, and Evolution Petrol rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $1.17.

