Sally Beauty Hol Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 8.43%

Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.02 to a high of $8.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.25 on volume of 398,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have traded between a low of $6.28 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $8.10, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 4.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sally Beauty Hol. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sally Beauty Hol in search of a potential trend change.