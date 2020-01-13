Salesforce.Com Rises 2.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $181.13 to a high of $182.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $180.68 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Salesforce.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $182.58 and a 52-week low of $137.87 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $183.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

