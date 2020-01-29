Salesforce.Com (CRM) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $183.09

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $183.05 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $183.09. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $184.05 and $185.05 will be of interest.

Salesforce.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $186.44 and a 52-week low of $137.87 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $182.45 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) is currently priced 23.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $139.32. Salesforce.Com shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $167.99 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $157.15.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Salesforce.Com and will alert subscribers who have CRM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.