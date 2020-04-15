Salesforce.Com (CRM) Approaches New Downside Target of $153.28

Shares of Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $155.18 today and have reached the first support level of $154.45. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $153.28 and $151.38.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Salesforce.Com have traded between a low of $115.29 and a high of $195.72 and are now at $155.59, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) is currently priced 10.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $139.32. Salesforce.Com shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $159.22 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $162.95.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Salesforce.Com. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Salesforce.Com in search of a potential trend change.