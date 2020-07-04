Salem Media Grou has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry (SALM, NXST, TSQ, TGNA, TRCO)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Salem Media Grou ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Nexstar Media-A with a a current ratio of 1.6. Townsquare Med-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.9.
Tegna Inc follows with a a current ratio of 2.0, and Tribune Media -A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Salem Media Grou on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.47. Since that call, shares of Salem Media Grou have fallen 46.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
