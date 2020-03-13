Sage Therapeutic Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.59%

Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:SAGE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.85 to a high of $37.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.17 on volume of 483,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Sage Therapeutichas traded in a range of $31.85 to $193.56 and are now at $32.75. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

