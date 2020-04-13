Sage Therapeutic Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.55%

Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:SAGE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.97 to a high of $29.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.70 on volume of 377,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.01 and a high of $193.56 and are now at $28.00, 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sage Therapeutic and will alert subscribers who have SAGE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.