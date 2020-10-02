MySmarTrend
Saga Comm-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SGA, ETM, TSQ, SALM, SSP)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:30am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Saga Comm-Cl A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $176,000. Entercom Comm-A is next with a an RPE of $177,000. Townsquare Med-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $177,000.

Salem Media Grou follows with a an RPE of $221,000, and Ew Scripps-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $234,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Townsquare Med-A on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Townsquare Med-A have risen 44.8%. We continue to monitor Townsquare Med-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

