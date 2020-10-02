Saga Comm-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SGA, ETM, TSQ, SALM, SSP)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Saga Comm-Cl A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $176,000. Entercom Comm-A is next with a an RPE of $177,000. Townsquare Med-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $177,000.
Salem Media Grou follows with a an RPE of $221,000, and Ew Scripps-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $234,000.
