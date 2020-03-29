Sabre Corp is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SABR, EVTC, CATM, FISV, CLGX)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Sabre Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 498.5. Evertec Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 427.3. Cardtronics Pl-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 235.0.

Fiserv Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 179.4, and Corelogic Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 174.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cardtronics Pl-A on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.53. Since that call, shares of Cardtronics Pl-A have fallen 47.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.