Sabre Corp is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SABR, EVTC, CATM, FISV, CLGX)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Sabre Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 498.5. Evertec Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 427.3. Cardtronics Pl-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 235.0.

Fiserv Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 179.4, and Corelogic Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 174.0.

