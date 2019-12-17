Sabra Health Car has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care REITs Industry (SBRA , CTRE , VTR , MPW , HTA )

We looked at the Health Care REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.74%; Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.67%; and Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.39%.

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW ) follows with a gain of 1.31% and Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.86%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ventas Inc on October 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.02. Since that call, shares of Ventas Inc have fallen 18.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.