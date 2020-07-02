Sabra Health Car has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care REITs Industry (SBRA , DOC , CTRE , MPW , HTA )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.45%; Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.02%; and Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.94%.

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW ) follows with a gain of 0.66% and Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.60%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sabra Health Car and will alert subscribers who have SBRA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.