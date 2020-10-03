Sabra Health Car is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SBRA, CHCT, DOC, HTA, MPW)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest sales growth.
Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,570.3%. Following is Community Health with a sales growth of 4,820.4%. Physicians Realt ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,254.6%.
Healthcare Tru-A follows with a sales growth of 3,320.7%, and Medical Properti rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,023.4%.
