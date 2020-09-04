Sabra Health Car is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SBRA, CHCT, DOC, HTA, MPW)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,570.3%. Community Health is next with a sales growth of 4,820.4%. Physicians Realt ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,254.6%.

Healthcare Tru-A follows with a sales growth of 3,320.7%, and Medical Properti rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,023.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Physicians Realt on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.70. Since that call, shares of Physicians Realt have fallen 24.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.