Sabra Health Car is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (SBRA, CCP, LTC, HCN, NHI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.2%. Care Capital Pro is next with a forward earnings yield of 9.3%. Ltc Properties ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%.

Welltower Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Natl Health Inv rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Natl Health Inv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Natl Health Inv in search of a potential trend change.