Ryman Hospitalit is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (RHP, PEB, CHSP, APLE, RLJ)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.21. Following is Pebblebrook Hote with a FCF per share of $1.64. Chesapeake Lodgi ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.50.

Apple Hospitalit follows with a FCF per share of $1.44, and Rlj Lodging Trus rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.12.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ryman Hospitalit on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Ryman Hospitalit have risen 43.0%. We continue to monitor Ryman Hospitalit for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.