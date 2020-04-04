Ryerson Holding has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Steel Industry (RYI, ATI, SCHN, CRS, CMC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 259.5%. Following is Allegheny Tech with a projected earnings growth of 189.2%. Schnitzer Steel ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 124.6%.

Carpenter Tech follows with a projected earnings growth of 119.9%, and Commercial Metal rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 101.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ryerson Holding on March 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.92. Since that call, shares of Ryerson Holding have fallen 41.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.