Ryerson Holding has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Steel Industry (RYI, ATI, SCHN, CRS, CMC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 259.5%. Following is Allegheny Tech with a projected earnings growth of 189.2%. Schnitzer Steel ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 124.6%.

Carpenter Tech follows with a projected earnings growth of 119.9%, and Commercial Metal rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 101.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Commercial Metal on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Commercial Metal have risen 17.6%. We continue to monitor Commercial Metal for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.