Ryerson Holding has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Steel Industry (RYI, ATI, ZEUS, TMST, SXC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.9. Allegheny Tech is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.9. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7.

Timkensteel follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3, and Suncoke Energy I rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6.

