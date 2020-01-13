Ryder System Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.98%

Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.81 to a high of $54.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.64 on volume of 295,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ryder System Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.65 and a 52-week low of $44.90 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $54.55 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

