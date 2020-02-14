Ryder System Inc Falls 8.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.25 to a high of $44.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.76 on volume of 640,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ryder System Inc and will alert subscribers who have R in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ryder System Inc have traded between the current low of $43.06 and a high of $67.65 and are now at $43.15. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.