Ryder System Inc is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry with the Best Relative Performance (R , HTZ , LSTR , KNX , WERN )
We looked at the Trucking industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R ) ranks first with a gain of 8.53%; Hertz Global Hol (NYSE:HTZ ) ranks second with a gain of 5.03%; and Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR ) ranks third with a gain of 3.89%.
Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX ) follows with a gain of 3.52% and Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.24%.
