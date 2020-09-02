MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Rush Enter-Cl A has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (RUSHA, RUSHB, NEFF, HEES, FAST)

Written on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:16am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rush Enter-Cl A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -14.4%. Following is Rush Enter-Cl B with a EBITDA growth of -14.4%. Neff Corp-Cl A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.1%.

H&E Equipment Se follows with a EBITDA growth of 13.7%, and Fastenal Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 13.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neff Corp-Cl A on July 7th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Neff Corp-Cl A have risen 33.0%. We continue to monitor Neff Corp-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest ebitda growth rush enter-cl a rush enter-cl b :neff neff corp-cl a h&e equipment se fastenal co

Ticker(s): RUSHA RUSHB HEES FAST

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.