Rti Surgical Inc has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry (RTIX, OSUR, XRAY, MMSI, VIVO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rti Surgical Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.84. Orasure Tech is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.88. Dentsply Sirona ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.96.

Merit Medical follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.21, and Meridian Biosci rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.33.

