Rti Surgical Inc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (RTIX, XRAY, MMSI, NEOG, ANIK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Rti Surgical Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%. Following is Dentsply Sirona with a EPS growth of 4,182.2%. Merit Medical ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,676.5%.
Neogen Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,135.1%, and Anika Therapeuti rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,108.1%.
