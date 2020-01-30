MySmarTrend
Rti Surgical Inc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (RTIX, XRAY, MMSI, NEOG, ANIK)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:14am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Rti Surgical Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%. Following is Dentsply Sirona with a EPS growth of 4,182.2%. Merit Medical ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,676.5%.

Neogen Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,135.1%, and Anika Therapeuti rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,108.1%.

