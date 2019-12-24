Rti Surgical Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (RTIX, ALR, VIVO, MMSI, ICUI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rti Surgical Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.55. Alere Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.91. Meridian Biosci ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.03.

Merit Medical follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.11, and Icu Medical rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.64.

