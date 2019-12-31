Rti Surgical Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (RTIX, XRAY, MMSI, NEOG, ANIK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Rti Surgical Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%. Dentsply Sirona is next with a EPS growth of 4,182.2%. Merit Medical ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,676.5%.

Neogen Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,135.1%, and Anika Therapeuti rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,108.1%.

