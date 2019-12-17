Rr Donnelley & S Rises 3.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Rr Donnelley & S (NYSE:RRD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.87 to a high of $4.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.96 on volume of 102,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have traded between a low of $1.68 and a high of $6.34 and are now at $4.00, which is 138% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

