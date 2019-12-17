Rr Donnelley & S Rises 3.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Rr Donnelley & S (NYSE:RRD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.87 to a high of $4.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.96 on volume of 102,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Rr Donnelley & S share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $6.34 and a 52-week low of $1.68 and are now trading 138% above that low price at $4.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.96% lower and 0.20% higher over the past week, respectively.