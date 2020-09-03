Rr Donnelley & S has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, EBF, BRC, QUAD, LABL)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a an RPE of $164,000. Ennis Inc is next with a an RPE of $170,000. Brady Corp - A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $181,000.
Quad Graphics In follows with a an RPE of $194,000, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $201,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rr Donnelley & S and will alert subscribers who have RRD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee rr donnelley & s ennis inc brady corp - a quad graphics in multi-color corp