Rr Donnelley & S has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, INWK, DLX, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.92. Quad Graphics In is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.25. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.19.

Deluxe Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.92, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.44.

