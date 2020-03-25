MySmarTrend
Rr Donnelley & S has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, INWK, DLX, LABL)

Written on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 2:26am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.92. Quad Graphics In is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.25. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.19.

Deluxe Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.92, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.44.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rr Donnelley & S on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.93. Since that call, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have fallen 78.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

