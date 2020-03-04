Rr Donnelley & S has the Highest Sales per Share in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, CMPR, LABL, DLX)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks highest with a sales per share of $99.92. Following is Quad Graphics In with a sales per share of $82.32. Cimpress Nv ranks third highest with a sales per share of $81.39.
Multi-Color Corp follows with a sales per share of $62.03, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $41.00.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rr Donnelley & S on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.93. Since that call, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have fallen 77.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
