Rr Donnelley & S is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (RRD, INWK, LABL, DLX, CMPR)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest sales growth.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 156.0%. Following is Innerworkings In with a sales growth of 417.6%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 602.5%.
Deluxe Corp follows with a sales growth of 630.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,942.7%.
