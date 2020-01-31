MySmarTrend
Rr Donnelley & S is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (RRD, INWK, LABL, DLX, CMPR)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:20am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest sales growth.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 156.0%. Following is Innerworkings In with a sales growth of 417.6%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 602.5%.

Deluxe Corp follows with a sales growth of 630.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,942.7%.

